White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rejoins lineup

Moncada (back) will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Yankees.

Moncada had been sidelined for the previous four games with a strained back but made enough progress in his recovery over the past few days to avoid a trip to the injured list. The White Sox's decision to deploy Moncada in the field rather than at designated hitter suggests the team is comfortable with where he's at on the health front, so fantasy managers who were anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup shouldn't hesitate to activate him.