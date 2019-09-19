White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains hot

Moncada went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

Moncada continues to mash during the month of September. The two-hit night extends his hitting streak to seven games (16-for-33) with multiple hits in six of those contests. Going back further, the young third baseman has reached base safely in 16 straight (30-for-65, .507 OBP). Moncada is putting a bow on what has been a promising season, due in part to a more aggressive plate approach.