White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Sunday
Moncada (shin) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada was scratched from Saturday's lineup with shin splints, and while there has been no update on his status, the issue is apparently still bothersome enough to keep him out another contest. He remains day-to-day; Yolmer Sanchez is again filling in for him at the keystone.
