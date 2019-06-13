White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Thursday
Moncada (back) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.
Moncada is set to miss a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a mid-back strain that he suffered earlier in the week. It remains to be seen whether the issue will force the third baseman onto the injured list; he's set to be further evaluated Thursday. Jose Rondon is starting at third base and hitting seventh in place of Moncada in this one.
