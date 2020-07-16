Moncada (undisclosed) reported to camp Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada has been cleared to join the White Sox for workouts after missing the start of camp for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear how prepared for the season the 25-year-old is at this point -- especially after he described his hitting activity at home in Miami during the shutdown as "limited" -- but he'll have a full week to try and get ready for game action.

