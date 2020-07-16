Moncada (undisclosed) reported to camp Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Moncada has been cleared to join the White Sox for workouts after missing the start of camp for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear how prepared for the season the 25-year-old is at this point -- especially after he described his hitting activity at home in Miami during the shutdown as "limited" -- but he'll have a full week to try and get ready for game action.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Uncertain status for Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Absent from workout•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Inks five-year $70M extension•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Prefers batting second•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits pinch-hit homer•