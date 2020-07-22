Moncada had no ill effects Tuesday after playing five innings during an exhibition game against the Cubs on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada, who arrived at summer camp last Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, has been working hard to get himself ready to play Opening Day. He responded well during Tuesday's workout and could bat second and play third base when the White Sox kick off the regular season at home against the Twins on Friday. The White Sox have yet to officially activate him from the COVID-19 injured list, but that merely looks to be a formality at this point.