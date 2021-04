Moncada is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Chicago and Boston are closing out their series with a game that starts at 11:10 a.m. local time, so White Sox manager Tony La Russa will give Moncada a breather after the third baseman played both ends of Sunday's doubleheader. After going 2-for-5 with a walk between the two contests, Moncada's season slash line now sits at a pedestrian .200/.318/.273 over 66 plate appearances. Jake Lamb will spell him at the hot corner Monday.