Moncada (hamstring) will return from the disabled list prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The White Sox have an off day Monday, but they are already clearing a spot for Moncada on the 25-man roster, by optioning Jose Rondon back to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday's game. Those in weekly lineups can rest easy deploying Moncada this week. The toolsy second baseman only ended up missing the minimum 10 days with the minor hamstring injury. He is hitting .263/.359/.509 with six home runs and four steals on four attempts in 29 games this season.