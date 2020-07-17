Moncada told reporters that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.
Moncada said he was largely asymptomatic as he returned to the White Sox on Thursday. He did not participate in the intrasquad game but did take batting and infield practice. The third baseman also executed strength and conditioning activity. Moncada has not played an organized baseball game in over four months, so it's unclear what type of shape he'll be in when the White Sox open the regular season next Friday.
