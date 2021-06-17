Moncada (illness) is batting third and playing third base in Thursday's series opener against the Astros.
As expected, Moncada returns to the lineup after a sinus infection sidelined him for three consecutive games. The switch-hitting third baseman was uncharacteristically cold with a .125 average in his last six games before the infection, but he's still hitting .280 on the season and, more significantly, boasts an OBP of .402.
