Moncada (illness) is batting third and playing third base in Thursday's series opener against the Astros.

As expected, Moncada returns to the lineup after a sinus infection sidelined him for three consecutive games. The switch-hitting third baseman was uncharacteristically cold with a .125 average in his last six games before the infection, but he's still hitting .280 on the season and, more significantly, boasts an OBP of .402.