Moncada went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

Moncada was given a two-day break, having sat out Sunday before Monday's off-day. He recently acknowledged a lack of energy as the result of a bout with COVID-19 earlier this summer, which could be a contributing factor to his slash of .243/.335/.397, down nearly 200 points in OPS from his breakout 2019 campaign.