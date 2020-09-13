Moncada returned to the lineup and went 1-for-6 with a run scored in Saturday's 14-0 win over the Tigers.
Moncada was given a two-day break before returning to the lineup Saturday: the team's off-day Thursday and a rest day Friday. It was a break for a player that indicated feeling a lack of energy at times this season due to a bout with COVID-19. The White Sox don't have any more scheduled days off through the end of the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Signs of life•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes seat Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hasn't felt same since having virus•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hasn't felt same since having virus•