Moncada returned to the lineup and went 1-for-6 with a run scored in Saturday's 14-0 win over the Tigers.

Moncada was given a two-day break before returning to the lineup Saturday: the team's off-day Thursday and a rest day Friday. It was a break for a player that indicated feeling a lack of energy at times this season due to a bout with COVID-19. The White Sox don't have any more scheduled days off through the end of the season.