Moncada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Moncada was dealing with a bruised rib that he suffered during the World Baseball Classic while playing for Cuba. He showed no ill effects in his return from the issue, as he belted a two-run homer in his first plate appearance. Moncada will be looking to rebound from a poor 2022 campaign, during which he recorded a .212/.273/.353 line across 433 plate appearances.