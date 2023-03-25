Moncada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.
Moncada was dealing with a bruised rib that he suffered during the World Baseball Classic while playing for Cuba. He showed no ill effects in his return from the issue, as he belted a two-run homer in his first plate appearance. Moncada will be looking to rebound from a poor 2022 campaign, during which he recorded a .212/.273/.353 line across 433 plate appearances.
