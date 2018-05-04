White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Returns to lineup
Moncada (hamstring) is back in the lineup Friday against the Twins.
Moncada missed his first game of the season Thursday while dealing with a hamstring issue. The issue was apparently a minor one as he's able to return after just one day. The young second baseman has six homers and four steals through 28 games. He's hitting a strong .268/.359/.518, though those numbers should fall a bit when his .414 BABIP regresses.
