Moncada (knee) is leading off and starting at second base against the Royals on Sunday.

Moncada exited Saturday's game after bumping knees on a pickoff play at second base, with X-rays coming back negative. The 23-year-old would likely have been held out of the lineup if there was any concern regarding the injury, and is ready to go for the final game before the All-Star break.

