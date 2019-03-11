White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rolling at the dish
Moncada went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Sunday's game against Oakland.
Moncada had a good day in the field, executing all three of his chances, and continued to rake in the Cactus League. The 23-year-old third baseman is 10-for-27 (.370) with five walks, four extra-base hits and four RBI. The strikeouts are still an issue -- 10 in 32 plate appearances -- but not when he's posting a 1.098 spring OPS.
