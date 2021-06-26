Moncada rolled his left ankle in Friday's loss to the Mariners but was able to remain in the game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada suffered his injury when he had to duck out of the way to avoid getting hit by a pitch Friday, but he was examined by a trainer and cleared to stay in the game. He went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in the 9-3 loss. The 26-year-old is receiving treatment following Friday's matchup, and he'll be examined again Saturday morning to determine his status.