White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Runs prior to game

Moncada (hamstring) executed some running exercises prior to Tuesday's doubleheader, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Rick Renteria could not provide an update on a return for the injured third baseman. "He continues to improve but I really don't have a window for you today," Renteria said. Moncada has been out since July 31. At that time, the team speculated a two-week stay on the IL, but it looks like his return will take longer.

