White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Runs prior to game
Moncada (hamstring) executed some running exercises prior to Tuesday's doubleheader, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Rick Renteria could not provide an update on a return for the injured third baseman. "He continues to improve but I really don't have a window for you today," Renteria said. Moncada has been out since July 31. At that time, the team speculated a two-week stay on the IL, but it looks like his return will take longer.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out at least two weeks•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: IL move official•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Headed to IL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out Wednesday with tight hamstring•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out with tight hamstring•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Big night against Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start