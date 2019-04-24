Moncada went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Orioles.

Moncada was moved up one spot to leadoff for the game, just the second time this season he's hit atop the order this season, and scored the White Sox's lone run. It was his team-leading 20th run. Leury Garcia, who's been the team's primary leadoff hitter, was given a rest day Tuesday and is expected back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.