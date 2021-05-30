Moncada went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the 3-1 win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Moncada was the only batter in Game 2 of the doubleheader to have multiple hits. He scored on Jose Abreu's home run in the fifth inning. Moncada totaled three hits, a home run, two RBI, three runs and two walks in the two games Saturday. The 26-year-old is slashing .284/.419/.420 in 169 plate appearances.