Moncada went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the 3-1 win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.
Moncada was the only batter in Game 2 of the doubleheader to have multiple hits. He scored on Jose Abreu's home run in the fifth inning. Moncada totaled three hits, a home run, two RBI, three runs and two walks in the two games Saturday. The 26-year-old is slashing .284/.419/.420 in 169 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plates two runs in Game 1•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Receivers breather Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches base three times•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: One streak ends, another continues•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hit streak reaches nine games•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Runs hit streak to five•