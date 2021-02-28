Moncada (arm) will bat second as the designated hitter in Sunday's spring opener against the Brewers, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old has been limited at the start of camp due to arm soreness, but he's still able to hit with no issues. Manager Tony La Russa previously said Moncada was set to resume throwing and could be playing the field early this week, so he should be back on the field at full strength in the near future.