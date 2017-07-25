White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Showing good plate approach
Moncada was moved up to second in the order Monday partly due to the good plate approach he's exhibited over his first four games, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada's been getting deep into counts and laying off balls outside the strike zone for the most part, although that approach has not produced the desired results yet. He's just 2-for-18 with five strikeouts, including four whiffs in Monday's win over the Cubs, but manager Rick Renteria envisions the rookie batting anywhere from first to sixth.
