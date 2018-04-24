Moncada went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Monday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

It was a big hitting night for the entire White Sox lineup, ignited by Moncada, who tripled to start the game, then doubled in the second and homered in the fourth. He had a couple more opportunities to complete the cycle, but he fell short. There have been some hiccups along the way, but Moncada is in a good stretch right now. Over the last seven games, he's hitting .346 (9-for-26) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases.