White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Singles in return

Moncada was back in the lineup Saturday and went 1-for-4 in a 10-3 loss to the Twins.

Moncada singled in his first at-bat after sitting out Friday's game with a sore knee. He was hit by a pitch on the knee during the first inning of Wednesday's game and removed shortly after. Not counting his abbreviated start Wednesday, Moncada has hit safely in seven straight games.

