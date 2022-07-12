Moncada isn't starting Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Cleveland.
The struggling infielder went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts against Shane Bieber in the afternoon loss. Josh Harrison will start at third base Tuesday evening.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Tallies fourth homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Diagnosed with right foot contusion•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves with apparent foot injury•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitting .207 since return•