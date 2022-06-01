Moncada (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto.
The White Sox have thus far resisted placing Moncada on the 10-day injured list, but he'll be on the bench for a fifth consecutive game due to his sore quad. Jake Burger will pick up another start at third base Wednesday while the White Sox continue to evaluate Moncada on a game-by-game basis.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Missing fourth straight game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Managing quadriceps soreness•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Dealing with leg soreness•