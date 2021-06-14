Moncada is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays.
Moncada is 5-for-31 with 12 strikeouts over his past eight games and will take a seat Monday for the second time in the past three days. Leury Garcia will work at the hot corner while Brian Goodwin receives the nod in center field.
