site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-yoan-moncada-sitting-out-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moncada is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Moncada went just 1-for-14 at the plate during the weekend series in Pittsburgh, so he'll get a day to regroup. Hanser Alberto will handle third base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read