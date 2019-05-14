White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting out Tuesday
Moncada is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians.
Moncada typically slots in as the White Sox's No. 2 hitter against right-handed pitchers, but his poor record against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco likely prompted manager Rick Renteria to give the 23-year-old a rare day off. Over 13 career plate appearances versus Carrasco, Moncada has gone hitless with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Jose Rondon will step in for Moncada at the hot corner.
