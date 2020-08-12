Moncada (undisclosed) won't start in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Moncada has been nursing general soreness for about a week, so manager Rick Renteria has elected to give the 25-year-old his second breather of the season with the White Sox and Tigers wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game. Ryan Goins will man third base in Moncada's stead and bat ninth in the Chicago lineup. Moncada should be back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, assuming that series isn't postponed due to several St. Louis players and staff members having tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks.