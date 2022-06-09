Moncada is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Dodgers.
Moncada will get a breather after starting the first two games of the series, going 1-for-7 in those contests. Jake Burger will get the start at third base and bat fifth Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Riding pine Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Tallies fifth RBI in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Ready to go Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Missing fourth straight game•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Enters as pinch hitter•