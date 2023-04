Moncada fouled a ball off his foot during Wednesday's game against the Giants, but his absence from Thursday's series finale is viewed simply as a rest day, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada might still be a little sore, but it sounds like he was going to sit this one out regardless. He should be back in there on Friday in Pittsburgh. Hanser Alberto is covering the hot corner in his place Thursday.