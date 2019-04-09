Moncada went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.

Moncada's in a bit of slide after a productive start. He's 1-for-14 with five strikeouts over the last three games. It's nothing to be too concerned with unless the slide grows longer and becomes a full-fledged slump. Moncada's taken a more aggressive approach this season, swinging earlier in the counts, and his swing percentage is up to 46 percent, five points higher than in 2018.