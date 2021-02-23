Moncada's throwing has been limited thus far in camp due to arm soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

While it would certainly be preferable for Moncada to show up to camp without an injury, the White Sox don't seem overly concerned about this particular issue, framing it as simply an effort to err on the side of caution as it's still February. Moncada should have plenty of time to get up to speed by the start of the regular season unless the arm issue develops into something more serious.