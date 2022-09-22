Moncada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Guardians.

Moncada took Triston McKenzie deep in the fourth inning to tally his 11th homer of the season. Moncada has a disappointing season overall, though he's hitting .305 with four home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored in 13 starts since returning from the injured list.

