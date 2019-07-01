White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slugs 14th homer
Moncada went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.
Moncada kicked off the scoring in this one with a two-run blast to center field, handing his squad an early lead. The 24-year-old continues to piece together a stellar year at the dish, slashing .304/.357/.528 with 14 homers and 44 RBI over 74 games this season.
