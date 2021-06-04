Moncada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Tigers.
Moncada took Casey Mize deep in the opening frame to record his fifth home run of the season. It was only his second long ball since April 30, though he's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak --during which time he's driven in four and scored five runs. Overall, Moncada is hitting .299/.426/.444 across 230 plate appearances this season.
