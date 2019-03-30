Moncada went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Royals.

Moncada has four hits over the first two games and hasn't struck out yet, which is notable for the 2018 AL strikeout leader. The White Sox's newest third baseman has continued the torrid hitting pace he established in spring training when he posted a .358 average and 1.110 OPS.