White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slugs first homer
Moncada went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Royals.
Moncada has four hits over the first two games and hasn't struck out yet, which is notable for the 2018 AL strikeout leader. The White Sox's newest third baseman has continued the torrid hitting pace he established in spring training when he posted a .358 average and 1.110 OPS.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Locked in•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes deep in loss•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Rolling at the dish•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Adopting aggressive approach•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Begins move to third base•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could transition to third base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...