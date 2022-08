Moncada went 1-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run Thursday against the Astros.

Moncada was one of the few bright spots for the White Sox on Thursday as he delivered his seventh home run of the season. He's collected at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, maintaining a .267 average with seven RBI and three runs scored in that span. Moncada is still hitting a dreadful .202/.271/.327 across 299 plate appearances on the season.