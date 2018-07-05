Moncada went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Moncada 11th home run of the season put the White Sox ahead in the third inning, though they'd eventually fall by a 7-4 margin. The 23-year-old hit just .205 in May and .197 in June, but he's been starting to turn it around since the calendar flipped to July. Over the last three games, Moncada is 6-for-15 (.400) with a homer, a triple, two doubles, a steal and six RBI.