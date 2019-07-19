White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Smacks 17th homer
Moncada went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Royals.
Moncada took Brad Keller deep in the third inning to record his 17th home run of the season. He hadn't homered since July 3 and has seen a downturn in his power production, with the long ball representing just his fifth extra-base hit for the month. He's remained productive nonetheless, scoring eight runs and driving in six across 11 starts. Moncada is now hitting .303/.361/.529 across 367 plate appearances this season.
