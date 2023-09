Moncada went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run Tuesday against the Royals.

Moncada homered for the sixth time this season, half of which have come in his last 21 games. He's also chipped in 12 RBI while hitting .333 in that span, albeit with a 28.9 percent strikeout rate. Moncada has inched closer to being a league-average hitter this season, though his fantasy profile is still underwhelming as he has only one stolen base with 30 RBI and 26 runs scored across 284 plate appearances.