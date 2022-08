Moncada went 1-for-7 with a home run and two RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Moncada tallied his sixth home run of the season in the second game of the doubleheader. It was his first home run since the All-Star break, and he's hit just .148 with nine RBI and four runs scored across 17 starts. That stretch continues a disappointing season for Moncada, as he's now hitting just .197/.258/.322 across 260 plate appearances.