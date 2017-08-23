Moncada went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

He also struck out, however, marking his 10th straight game with at least one whiff -- a stretch during which he's hitting only .179 (7-for-39) with a 5:20 BB:K. Until Moncada learns to make more consistent contact, it will be difficult for him to play up to his potential.