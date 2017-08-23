White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Smacks two doubles Tuesday
Moncada went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.
He also struck out, however, marking his 10th straight game with at least one whiff -- a stretch during which he's hitting only .179 (7-for-39) with a 5:20 BB:K. Until Moncada learns to make more consistent contact, it will be difficult for him to play up to his potential.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Starting in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Late scratch with shin splints•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Struggling to translate minor-league success•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Doubles off lefty in Sunday's loss•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hits game-tying homer and walkoff winner•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...