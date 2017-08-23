Play

Moncada went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

He also struck out, however, marking his 10th straight game with at least one whiff -- a stretch during which he's hitting only .179 (7-for-39) with a 5:20 BB:K. Until Moncada learns to make more consistent contact, it will be difficult for him to play up to his potential.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast