Moncada (ankle) is starting Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Moncada rolled his ankle in Friday's loss to the Mariners but remained in the game. He received some treatment after the contest and will be able to remain in the lineup Saturday. The 26-year-old has gone 5-for-16 with a double, three RBI, a stolen base, five walks and three strikeouts across the last five games.
