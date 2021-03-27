Moncada (leg) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Rockies, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada left Friday's game shortly after fouling a ball off his leg but will be back in action just one day later. The issue shouldn't impact the third baseman's availability for Opening Day.
