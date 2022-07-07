Moncada (foot) is starting Thursday's game against the Tigers, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Moncada sustained a right foot contusion during Wednesday's series finale against the Twins, but he'll start at third base and bat sixth a day later. Over his last three games, he's gone 3-for-11 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts.
