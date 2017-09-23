White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Stays hot with homer
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's win over Kansas City.
Moncada has caught fire of late with at least one hit in 11 of his past 13 games for five round trippers, 15 runs and 11 RBI. It's encouraging to see the rookie finding a groove and rewarding patient fantasy owners down the stretch. If he continues to post solid numbers through the end of the year, his stock will skyrocket entering 2018 drafts.
