Moncada went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

The stolen base was the first of the season for Moncada, who had been an active base-stealer in the minors but is less interested in that aspect of his game in the majors. On balance, however, Moncada's productive bat in 2019 (.889 OPS) is a more welcome sight than his stolen base totals.