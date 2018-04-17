White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Steals first bag
Moncada went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.
This was Moncada's first stolen base (and attempt) of the season, which we find somewhat surprising. Moncada's speed has become a less significant part of his offense as he's ascended the minor-league levels, but he's well off last season's pace, when he stole a combined 20 bags in 134 games between Triple-A Charlotte and Chicago. Part of his drop in attempts may be due to his success rate. While successful 20 times last year, he was caught 10 other times. We suspect as he learns how to read major-league pitchers, there will be more attempted steals.
